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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 3, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:26 PM MDT
The Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho.
Keith Ridler
/
AP
The Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho.

After 81 days the 2026 Idaho legislative session has wrapped up, an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner is facing charges over illegal elk hunting, teacher unions could be impacted by a new bill, Coca Cola is consolidating in Eastern Idaho and we take a look at data centers and why more of them are coming to Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureHuntingReporter Roundtable
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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