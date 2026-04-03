Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 3, 2026

After 81 days the 2026 Idaho legislative session has wrapped up, an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner is facing charges over illegal elk hunting, teacher unions could be impacted by a new bill, Coca Cola is consolidating in Eastern Idaho and we take a look at data centers and why more of them are coming to Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

