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Idaho Matters

Is cholesterol bad for you? A new film takes a closer look.

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM MDT
Wide Eye Productions

A new movie, The Cholesterol Code, is raising questions and pushing back on traditional medical advice when it comes to cholesterol, heart and metabolic health through one man’s journey to find a better solution for his own health issues.

The film’s writer and director, Jennifer Isenhart, is also a principal at Boise’s Wide Eye Productions and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about the movie which premieres at the Flicks in Boise on April 16.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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