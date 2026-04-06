Is cholesterol bad for you? A new film takes a closer look.

A new movie, The Cholesterol Code , is raising questions and pushing back on traditional medical advice when it comes to cholesterol, heart and metabolic health through one man’s journey to find a better solution for his own health issues.

The film’s writer and director, Jennifer Isenhart, is also a principal at Boise’s Wide Eye Productions and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about the movie which premieres at the Flicks in Boise on April 16.