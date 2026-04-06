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Idaho Matters

A Nampa company brings vanilla beans from around the world to southwest Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:32 PM MDT
Vanilla beans, on the vine and dried. The green beans are from Malaysia. the dried beans are from Brazil.
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Vanilla beans, on the vine and dried. The green beans are from Malaysia. the dried beans are from Brazil.
Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
A vanilla bean plantation in East Timor.
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A vanilla bean plantation in East Timor.
Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
The Brazil Chamissonis vanilla plant.
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The Brazil Chamissonis vanilla plant.
Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
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Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
The Brazil Pompona plant.
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The Brazil Pompona plant.
Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
Cured vanilla beans.
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Cured vanilla beans.
Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World
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Ted Jones / Jones & Co Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World

Tucked away in a warehouse in Nampa is a chef’s treasure trove of beans .... vanilla beans ... from 50 different countries.

You’ll find sweet beans from Brazil with a mocha flavor and hints of caramel and dried fruit while the New Caledonia beans are more cocoa with hints of wood, hay and balsamic with a flavor of candied fruit and orange blossoms.

Jones & Co. Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World is the brainchild of CEO Ted Jones and it’s more than just a chef’s paradise of different flavors and textures of vanilla. They work with small farms, not giant plantations, to help independent farmers make a living and stay on their land long-term.

Jones dropped by Idaho Matters to tell us how beans from Tahiti, Guatemala, Taiwan and even Florida get to southwest Idaho.

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Idaho Matters AgricultureFarming
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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