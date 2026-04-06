A Nampa company brings vanilla beans from around the world to southwest Idaho

Tucked away in a warehouse in Nampa is a chef’s treasure trove of beans .... vanilla beans ... from 50 different countries .

You’ll find sweet beans from Brazil with a mocha flavor and hints of caramel and dried fruit while the New Caledonia beans are more cocoa with hints of wood, hay and balsamic with a flavor of candied fruit and orange blossoms.

Jones & Co. Vanillas Inc., Vanillas of the World is the brainchild of CEO Ted Jones and it’s more than just a chef’s paradise of different flavors and textures of vanilla. They work with small farms , not giant plantations, to help independent farmers make a living and stay on their land long-term.

Jones dropped by Idaho Matters to tell us how beans from Tahiti, Guatemala, Taiwan and even Florida get to southwest Idaho.