Redefining Marilyn Monroe in 'When We Were Brilliant'

Marilyn Monroe may be one of the most photographed women in history, but she spent much of her life trying to be seen as more than an image.

In her new novel, When We Were Brilliant , Lynn Cullen tells the story of Monroe's friendship with photographer Eve Arnold, the woman Marilyn chose to help show the world who she really was.

The book is told from Eve's point of view and follows their creative partnership and friendship through the 1950s and 60s. Cullen joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new release.

