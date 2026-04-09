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Idaho Matters

Redefining Marilyn Monroe in 'When We Were Brilliant'

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
Berkley

Marilyn Monroe may be one of the most photographed women in history, but she spent much of her life trying to be seen as more than an image.

In her new novel, When We Were Brilliant, Lynn Cullen tells the story of Monroe's friendship with photographer Eve Arnold, the woman Marilyn chose to help show the world who she really was.

The book is told from Eve's point of view and follows their creative partnership and friendship through the 1950s and 60s. Cullen joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new release.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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