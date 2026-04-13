America 250: Short Histories of Boise - Pierce Park Neighborhood

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore the Pierce Park Neighborhood!

Just west of downtown Boise, the Pierce Park Neighborhood includes Pierce Park Elementary School and Pierce Park Lane. But have you ever wondered where the name comes from? Who was Pierce? And was there really ever a park?

Pierce Park draws its name from Walter E. Pierce, a real estate developer, businessman and one-time Boise Mayor. Pierce arrived in Boise in 1890 and soon partnered with two others to form a successful real estate firm. That company played a major role in shaping the development of several Boise neighborhoods, and Pierce himself is credited with planting thousands of trees in the subdivisions his firm developed.

Pierce was also deeply involved in Boise’s early economic growth. He held leadership roles in several organizations, including the Boise & Interurban Railway Company, which helped bring electric streetcars to the city.

Between 1907 and 1908, Pierce and the interurban railway company built what was then known as Pierce Park, located between the Boise River and State Street. It was designed as a recreational destination for residents, and as a way to entice people to ride the new streetcar line in which Pierce had a financial stake.

The park featured a man-made lake with rowboats, walking promenades, picnic areas, a dance pavilion and even a bandstand. For a time, it was a popular gathering place for residents from across the Boise Valley.

Pierce also donated the land for what would become Pierce Park Elementary School.

After about a decade, the park was transformed into a golf course. Today, the site is occupied by the River Club and is still visible where it borders State Street.

While the park itself has disappeared, its name lives on in the neighborhood, the school, and nearby streets. Quiet reminders of an earlier chapter in Boise’s growth and development.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

“Boise & Interurban Railway Under Construction.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), December 30, 1906: 6, 7. NewsBank.

Brewerton, Denton. “‘Johnny-Come-Lately' Mayor Reviews Boise of 59 Years Past.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), May 29, 1949: 6. NewsBank.

“Brief City News.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), May 17, 1911: 6. NewsBank.

“Completion Of Boise & Interurban Line Marks Beginning Of Greater Prosperity For Valley.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), August 11, 1907: [9]. NewsBank.

“Country Club Has Opening: Dance at Pavilion Marks New Epoch in Recreational Life of City.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), June 22, 1917: 5. NewsBank.

Hart, Arthur. “Pierce Park started as a real recreation destination.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), Life 3. NewsBank.

“Opening Of The Pierce Park: Big Crowd Out to Attend Dance and Enjoy Boat Rides and Other Pleasures.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), Jund 14, 1908: 3. NewsBank.

Sowell, John. “Garden City country club with name tied to slavery unveils new name.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), October 1, 2020: Business. NewsBank.

“Walter E. Pierce, Pioneer Boisean, Starts 92nd Year.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), January 10, 1951: 6. NewsBank.

“Walter Pierce, Former Boise Mayor, Dies.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), August 22, 1951: 1. NewsBank.

“Walter Pierce Recalls Many Milestones in City’s Growth.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), December 17, 1944: 20. NewsBank.

