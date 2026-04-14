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Idaho Matters

Idaho tackles EMS shortage with first Treasure Valley training conference

By Samantha Wright
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
Canyon County ambulance units sit outside Nampa's EMS station 3 in Nampa.
Canyon County Paramedics
Canyon County ambulance units sit outside Nampa's EMS station 3 in Nampa.

First responders in Idaho are few and far between as the state suffers from a shortage of the people who are first on the scene in a medical emergency, especially in rural areas where many are volunteers.

And getting the training they need has been hard too, as EMT and paramedics usually have to travel out of state to places like salt lake city, Seattle, and Portland for hands-on education.

To fill that gap, the Saint Alphonsus Health System is holding the first ever EMS Conference in the Treasure Valley with workshops on everything from how to stop bleeding to pediatric head injuries to performing a blood transfusion before a victim gets to a hospital.

Saint Alphonsus Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon Dr. Ethan Taub, DO and Canyon County Paramedics Division Chief of Training Jade Parsons joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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