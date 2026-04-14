Idaho tackles EMS shortage with first Treasure Valley training conference

First responders in Idaho are few and far between as the state suffers from a shortage of the people who are first on the scene in a medical emergency, especially in rural areas where many are volunteers .

And getting the training they need has been hard too, as EMT and paramedics usually have to travel out of state to places like salt lake city, Seattle, and Portland for hands-on education.

To fill that gap, the Saint Alphonsus Health System is holding the first ever EMS Conference in the Treasure Valley with workshops on everything from how to stop bleeding to pediatric head injuries to performing a blood transfusion before a victim gets to a hospital.

Saint Alphonsus Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon Dr. Ethan Taub, DO and Canyon County Paramedics Division Chief of Training Jade Parsons joined Idaho Matters to talk more.