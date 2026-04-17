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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 17, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
A firefighter holds a fuel canister as a prescribed fire burns in the background.
DOI/Neal Herbert
/
Bureau of Land Management
A Bureau of Land Management firefighter ignites areas of heavy, downed juniper jackpots during the 2019 Trout Springs Prescribed Burn in Owyhee County, Idaho.

June will mark 50 years since the collapse of the Teton Dam in Rexburg, a longtime McCall business is calling it quits, the city of Blackfoot has a new police chief and we take a look at the mental health challenges that wildland firefighters are facing.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableFirefightersMcCallTeton Dam
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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