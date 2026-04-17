Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 17, 2026

June will mark 50 years since the collapse of the Teton Dam in Rexburg, a longtime McCall business is calling it quits, the city of Blackfoot has a new police chief and we take a look at the mental health challenges that wildland firefighters are facing.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

