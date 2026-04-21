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Idaho Matters

Why Idaho is seeing a surge in complaints over reverse mortgages?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
house, sold sign, yard
Emilie Ritter Saunders
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Boise State Public Radio

You may have heard of reverse mortgages, or even Home Equity Sharing Agreements, where homeowners with a lot of equity in their house can get access to some of the money, while still living in their homes.

But too often, scammers or predatory lenders can entrap a homeowner into an agreement that leaves them on the hook for hidden fees and costs, drains their equity or has other unintended consequences.

The Idaho Department of Finance has been getting complaints about these Alternative Mortgage Products and Erin Van Engelen, the Consumer Finance Bureau Chief, joined Idaho Matters to break it all down.

The Idaho Department of Finance suggests checking out these resources before considering an Alternative Mortgage Product:

And you can find out more or file a complaint at the Department’s website.

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Idaho Matters HomeownerHousing Market
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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