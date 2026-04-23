Helping sexual assault survivors in rural Idaho

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and it’s a time to talk about what is often a difficult topic to discuss.

After a sexual assault, survivors, especially in rural areas like Fruitland, Jerome and Elmore County often struggle to navigate the maze of physical, emotional, legal and psychological help they need.

To help their patients get the care they need, St. Luke’s is partnering with Penn State University’s SAFE-T System . SAFE-T stands for Sexual Assault Forensic Examination–Telehealth and its helping both survivors and the nurses who care for them.

Sheridan Miyamoto is the founder and director of SAFE-T System and she joined Gemma Gaudette along with Angela Brady, the associate chief nursing officer at St. Luke’s Wood River, who helped bring the SAFE-T system to St. Luke’s.