Piatigorsky Foundation brings free classical concerts to underserved communities

For the last 36 years, classical musicians have been traveling the U.S., playing free concerts for students and seniors, often in rural areas, performing everywhere from schools to senior living centers, churches and hospitals.

It’s the mission of the Piatigorsky Foundation to “enrich community life” by bringing professional musicians to underserved areas and they bring that music to more than 10,000 people every year.

Evan Drachman is a cellist and the founder of the Piatigorsky Foundation, which he named after his grandfather , and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Drachman is joining with Boise State Public Radio for two free concerts , one on Tuesday, April 21, at the “Creative Space” in Garden City at 6 p.m. and another Wednesday night, April 22, at the Brandt Center in Nampa.