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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation
Arts & Culture
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Idaho Matters

Piatigorsky Foundation brings free classical concerts to underserved communities

By Samantha Wright
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:15 PM MDT
Piatigorsky Foundation

For the last 36 years, classical musicians have been traveling the U.S., playing free concerts for students and seniors, often in rural areas, performing everywhere from schools to senior living centers, churches and hospitals.

It’s the mission of the Piatigorsky Foundation to “enrich community life” by bringing professional musicians to underserved areas and they bring that music to more than 10,000 people every year.

Evan Drachman is a cellist and the founder of the Piatigorsky Foundation, which he named after his grandfather, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Drachman is joining with Boise State Public Radio for two free concerts, one on Tuesday, April 21, at the “Creative Space” in Garden City at 6 p.m. and another Wednesday night, April 22, at the Brandt Center in Nampa.

And it’s not the first time Boise State Public Radio has hosted Piatigorsky musicians, check out our conversations with some of the great performers who’ve come to Idaho through the Foundation.

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Idaho Matters Classical Music
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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