Planning for retirement means having a plan to fight loneliness

We spend so much time thinking about how to prepare for retirement - saving money, planning for healthcare, maybe even dreaming about where we’ll live. But there’s one thing most of us don’t really plan for: who we’ll spend that time with. Loneliness, especially later in life, is more common than many people realize and it can have real consequences for our health. So what would it look like to plan not just for financial security, but for connection?

Marcus Riley is one of the authors of the new book “ Your Aging Advantage: The 7 New Stages Of Aging ” and he joins Gemma Gaudette to talk about how we might want to re-think what it really means to age well.