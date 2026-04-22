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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 22, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
Does extreme weather affect your heart health?
Petr Hykš
/
Flickr
Does extreme weather affect your heart health?

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention could soon see new leadership and measles cases are up in Utah. And a promising new study is raising hope for one of the deadliest cancers, pancreatic cancer. And can extreme weather be adding to your risk of cardiovascular disease?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCancerHeart HealthWeatherCenters For Disease Control
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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