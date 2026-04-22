Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 22, 2026

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention could soon see new leadership and measles cases are up in Utah. And a promising new study is raising hope for one of the deadliest cancers, pancreatic cancer. And can extreme weather be adding to your risk of cardiovascular disease?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.