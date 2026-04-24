Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 24, 2026

As many as 30,000 people in Idaho could lose their health insurance - why is it happening now? The Idaho Transportation Department is doing a study of Highway 55 to find the biggest safety issues on the busy roadway, a medical cannabis initiative is closer to getting on the ballot in Idaho and a little-known congressional tool could have major consequences for how public lands are managed across the West.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

