Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 24, 2026
As many as 30,000 people in Idaho could lose their health insurance - why is it happening now? The Idaho Transportation Department is doing a study of Highway 55 to find the biggest safety issues on the busy roadway, a medical cannabis initiative is closer to getting on the ballot in Idaho and a little-known congressional tool could have major consequences for how public lands are managed across the West.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Max Silverson, editor of The Star-News and he’s also a member of the Boise State Public Radio Community Advisory Board
Max Silverson is also a member of the Boise State Public Radio Community Advisory Board.