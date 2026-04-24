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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 24, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
A view of a cannabis flower at a company that produces cannabis for medical purposes in Cota, Colombia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The government has authorized the sale of the flower in pharmacies for medicinal purposes under medical prescription. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara/AP
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AP
A view of a cannabis flower at a company that produces cannabis for medical purposes in Cota, Colombia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The government has authorized the sale of the flower in pharmacies for medicinal purposes under medical prescription. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

As many as 30,000 people in Idaho could lose their health insurance - why is it happening now? The Idaho Transportation Department is doing a study of Highway 55 to find the biggest safety issues on the busy roadway, a medical cannabis initiative is closer to getting on the ballot in Idaho and a little-known congressional tool could have major consequences for how public lands are managed across the West.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Max Silverson is also a member of the Boise State Public Radio Community Advisory Board.

Tags
Idaho Matters Health Insurance ExchangeHighway 55CannabisPublic LandsYour Health IdahoMarijuana
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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