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Volunteers in Meridian are working to get refurbished bikes to those who need one

By Samantha Wright
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
City of Meridian

Every kid needs a bike. But bicycles can be expensive and that means some people are left without a pair of wheels.

And a lot of bicycles get thrown away and end up in the Meridian landfill. Those bikes often just need a little love and repair to be rideable once again.

So the Recycle a Bicycle program was born. It’s a collaboration between Meridian’s Solid Waste Advisory Commission and Republic Services.

Steve Cory with Meridian’s Solid Waste Advisory Commission and Republic Services’ Municipal Services Manager Rachele Klein joined Gemma Gaudette to talk about the program. Online applications are closed for the year, but you can still get a bike at the Commission’s booth at the Explore Outdoors Bicycle Bonanza on May 16 at Discovery Park in Meridian.

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Idaho Matters MeridianLandfillBikes
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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