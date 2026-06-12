Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 12, 2026

Next month, Idaho law enforcement officers could serve on the firing squad as the state finalizes its new execution method.

Plus, a former deputy coroner is facing some serious charges, a new Farm Bill could mean big changes for the Gem State and Idaho Health and Welfare is looking to better the quality of healthcare for mothers and infants.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

