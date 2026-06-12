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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 12, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
Seth Perlman
/
AP

Next month, Idaho law enforcement officers could serve on the firing squad as the state finalizes its new execution method.

Plus, a former deputy coroner is facing some serious charges, a new Farm Bill could mean big changes for the Gem State and Idaho Health and Welfare is looking to better the quality of healthcare for mothers and infants.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Health CareReporter RoundtableExecutionCrimeStories on food stamp benefitsDeath Penalty
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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