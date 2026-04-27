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Idaho Matters

What does the future of AI look like in Idaho?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
A computer screen displays text produced by an artificial intelligence-powered transcription program called Whisper at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. In this example, the speaker said, "as the um, the, her father dies not too long after he remarried…." while the program transcribes that as " It's fine. It's just too sensitive to tell. She does die at 65…." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
A computer screen displays text produced by an artificial intelligence-powered transcription program called Whisper at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. In this example, the speaker said, "as the um, the, her father dies not too long after he remarried…." while the program transcribes that as " It's fine. It's just too sensitive to tell. She does die at 65…." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

If you've used autocomplete, asked Siri a question, or gotten a recommendation on Netflix recently, you've already interacted with artificial intelligence.

But A-I is quickly becoming much more than a convenience. It's changing how students learn, how businesses operate, and how we think about trust, privacy, and even human creativity.

So, ahead of the upcoming City Club of Boise forum, "AI In Idaho: Opportunity, Risk, And What Comes Next," Gemma Gaudette talked with some of the panelists including Jason Crawforth, CEO and founder of SWEAR, Will Goodman, Chief Technology Officer for the Boise School District and Jennie Telleria, owner and CEO of Against.

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Idaho Matters AIArtificial IntelligenceBoise School District
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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