What does the future of AI look like in Idaho?
If you've used autocomplete, asked Siri a question, or gotten a recommendation on Netflix recently, you've already interacted with artificial intelligence.
But A-I is quickly becoming much more than a convenience. It's changing how students learn, how businesses operate, and how we think about trust, privacy, and even human creativity.
So, ahead of the upcoming City Club of Boise forum, "AI In Idaho: Opportunity, Risk, And What Comes Next," Gemma Gaudette talked with some of the panelists including Jason Crawforth, CEO and founder of SWEAR, Will Goodman, Chief Technology Officer for the Boise School District and Jennie Telleria, owner and CEO of Against.