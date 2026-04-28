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Idaho Matters

Actor Scott Glen and producer Heather Rae Priest to be honored by the Idaho Film Society

By Samantha Wright
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Idaho Film Society

Actor Scott Glenn starred in movies like “The Right Stuff,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Apocalypse Now” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

Heather Rae Priest produced “Frozen River,” “Tallulah,” “Trudell” and “Outer Range.”

What do they have in common? They joined Gemma Gaudette, along with the Idaho Film Society's founder and artistic director Aidan Brezonick, to talk about the inaugural Idaho Film Hall of Fame awards coming up Saturday, May 9 in Boise.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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