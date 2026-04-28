Actor Scott Glen and producer Heather Rae Priest to be honored by the Idaho Film Society
Actor Scott Glenn starred in movies like “The Right Stuff,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Apocalypse Now” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”
Heather Rae Priest produced “Frozen River,” “Tallulah,” “Trudell” and “Outer Range.”
What do they have in common? They joined Gemma Gaudette, along with the Idaho Film Society's founder and artistic director Aidan Brezonick, to talk about the inaugural Idaho Film Hall of Fame awards coming up Saturday, May 9 in Boise.