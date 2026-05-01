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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 1, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
Trees on Highway 55.
Drew Dodson
Trees on Highway 55.

A major mining proposal near Yellow Pine could put Valley County at the center of a push for critical minerals but it’s already raising questions about environmental impacts, permitting, and whether local infrastructure is ready for what could come next.

A deadly shooting in a school parking lot two years ago is raising new questions.

And in McCall, the city is in emergency mode after a water treatment plant failure forced conservation orders, leaving officials racing to stabilize supply and avoid running out of drinking water altogether.

We break down what’s happening, what officials are saying, and what it could mean for these communities in the days ahead.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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