America 250: Short Histories of Boise - The New York Canal

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore the New York Canal.

Who loves meandering around a Treasure Valley farmers market or finding farms to purchase produce such as potatoes, corn, pears, cherries, and of course, grapes. Those same grapes are often the producers of many Treasure Valley wines. Farming in the valley has had many transitions in the last century. Today, the valley looks and feels far different than it did in 1926. However, Idaho farms produce more agricultural goods than ever before.

Not long ago, the land around Boise was dominated by high desert sagebrush, broken only by narrow green corridors of lush vegetation surrounding rivers and streams. For thousands of years, indigenous people including the Shoshone, Bannock and Northern Pie-oot shaped and lived within this landscape.

The arrival of fur trappers in the early 1800s and later thousands of settlers moving west on the Oregon Trail uprooted indigenous political, cultural, and ecological systems, and the land itself began to change.

By the mid-to-late 1800s, settlers were redirecting Idaho’s waterways to irrigate their farms and orchards. The railroad brought waves of new arrivals to Boise, increasing the demand for food and farmland. Canals were dug throughout the late nineteenth century, but the largest, the New York Canal, required outside investment and a bold vision.

The New York Canal is a familiar sight across the Treasure Valley. Stretching 41 miles, the irrigation canal begins at the Boise River Diversion Dam below Lucky Peak reservoir and winds its way west to its terminus at Lake Lowell in Nampa. Along the way, it passes through neighborhoods and farmland, supporting five irrigation districts. While the canal is essential for agriculture, it also plays a quiet but critical role in the daily lives of residents and ever-growing subdivisions.

But why is a canal that is so important to the everyday lives of Idahoans named for a state so far away? The answer can be found in the earliest days of the canal’s history, almost 150 years ago.

When the project was initially launched and surveyed, it was backed by financial capitalists from New York state. The new project was dubbed the New York Canal after the investors who provided the money.

The original plans for the canal were complex and ambitious. While work began in the 1880s, the project was hampered by financial difficulties and other problems. Progress stalled. Eventually, the United States Bureau of Reclamation took over the project and completed the Boise River Diversion Dam and the New York Canal in the early 1900s.

When the Diversion Dam’s gates opened for the first time in February 1909, sending water into the New York Canal, it was a moment worth witnessing. An estimated three thousand people gathered to watch, traveling from as far away as Weiser and Payette. The celebration marked the end of a nearly 30-year wait and the fulfillment of a long-promised vision for water in the valley.

Since 1909, the canal has undergone several rehabilitation projects to keep it in tip-top shape with the most recent beginning in 2024 to rehabilitate a six-mile section of the canal.

So, the next time you admire the valley’s green fields in spring or sip a local wine, you might thank the New York Canal for carrying water as it has for more than a century. And you might also pause to imagine what this valley once was and remember the indigenous peoples who lived here for thousands of years, and who are still here today.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

Ada County. “Ada History.” Ada County. Accessed December 14, 2025. https://adacounty.id.gov/developmentservices/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/AdaCountyFloodEvents.pdf.

Carlton, Neil H. “A History of the Development of the Boise Irrigation Project,” Thesis for M.A. in History, Brigham Young University, 1969.

Hart, Arthur. “Idaho History: Boise’s vast irrigation system took time, money expertise.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), November 26, 2017: 3. NewsBank.

Hart, Arthur. “Idaho History: The New York Canal was an epic achievement.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 14, 2020: 33. NewsBank.

Hart, Arthur. “The story of Idaho water has some unusual ties.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 7, 2010: Life, 4.

Idaho Department of Water Resources. “New York Canal 6-mile Rehabilitation Project: Boise Project Board of Control.” Modernizing Idaho’s Water Infrastructure.” Accessed January 10, 2026. https://idwr.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/iwrb/financial-programs/RegionalWaterSustainability/New-York-Canal-project-profile-FINAL.pdf .

Idaho State Historical Society. “Early Irrigation Canals Pre-project Ventures, Number 171.” Idaho State Historical Society Reference Series. Accessed December 14, 2025. https://history.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/0171.pdf .

Idaho State Historical Society. “The Beginning of the New York Canal.” Idaho State Historical Society, Reference Series Collection, Number 190. March 1972.

Maldonado. Mia. “Despite loss of farmland, Idaho’s agriculture industry is still producing more than ever.” Idaho Capital Sun. July 29, 2024. Accessed February 2, 2024. https://idahocapitalsun.com/2024/07/29/despite-loss-of-farmland-idahos-agriculture-industry-is-still-producing-more-than-ever/ .

New York Irrigation District. “NYID History.” New York Irrigation District. Accessed December 14, 2025. https://www.nyid.org/nyid-history .

Ruthann Knudson, Timothy W. Jones, and Robert Lee Sappington, “The Foote House: An Historic Archaeological Complex,” University of Idaho Anthropological Research Manuscript Series, No. 72, Moscow, ID, 1982.

Simonds, Wm. Joe. “The Boise Project.” United States Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Reclamation History Program, 1997 (originally printed), December 2009 (Reformatted, reedited, and reprinted by Brit Storey). Accessed December 14, 2025. https://www.usbr.gov/projects/pdf.php?id=74 .

Suppe, Ryan. “Why is that canal in Boise named New York?” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), May 7, 2023: A1, A4. NewsBank.

United States Bureau of Reclamation. “New York Canal.” United States Bureau of Reclamation. Accessed January 9, 20206. https://www.usbr.gov/pn/programs/nycanal/index.html .