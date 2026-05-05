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Idaho Matters

New wave of text scams target Idaho courts and state agencies

By Samantha Wright
Published May 5, 2026 at 1:01 PM MDT
State of Idaho Office of Attorney General

Just last week we learned of new text scams hitting the Idaho District Court and Idaho Judicial Branch and a new wave of scams hitting the Idaho Transportation Department on top of the scams we told you about in March.

They're becoming more frequent, and they’re hitting Idaho hard, costing Idahoans thousands of dollars and creating confusion among the agencies that are named in those scams.

Ron Kerbs fights these types of scams every day. His day job is CEO of Kidas, a company that provides scam detection systems for your email and texts and warns you about suspicious activity on your phone, computer, and even your PC gaming system. He joined Idaho Matters to help us identify possible scams.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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