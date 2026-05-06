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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 6, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Arilson Almeida)
AP Photo/Arilson Almeida
The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Arilson Almeida)

A deadly virus outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast of Africa is making international headlines. It's a virus most of us don’t think about very often: Hantavirus.

What has health officials paying close attention is that this appears to be the Andes strain, a rare version that can spread from person to person under certain circumstances.

Several people have died, others have been evacuated for treatment, and health authorities around the world are now tracking possible exposures. So what exactly is this virus? How concerned should people be? And what can we learn from what’s happening? 

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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