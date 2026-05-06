Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 6, 2026

A deadly virus outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast of Africa is making international headlines. It's a virus most of us don’t think about very often: Hantavirus.

What has health officials paying close attention is that this appears to be the Andes strain, a rare version that can spread from person to person under certain circumstances.

Several people have died, others have been evacuated for treatment, and health authorities around the world are now tracking possible exposures. So what exactly is this virus? How concerned should people be? And what can we learn from what’s happening?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.