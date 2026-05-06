© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho teens build AI tool to help farmers save water and grow smarter

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Mark Plummer
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Two Idaho high school students are getting statewide recognition for building an AI system designed for one of the state’s most important industries: agriculture.

Their tool, called Helios, uses weather and soil data to help farmers decide whether to water their crops or wait, potentially reducing water use while keeping fields healthy. They're now working with University of Idaho researchers and local farmers to test the system in real-world conditions.

Henry Turcotte, co-founder and business lead of "Irrigant" and Marco Trotta, co-founder and technical lead, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters AgricultureWater
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate