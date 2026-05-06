Idaho teens build AI tool to help farmers save water and grow smarter

Two Idaho high school students are getting statewide recognition for building an AI system designed for one of the state’s most important industries: agriculture.

Their tool, called Helios, uses weather and soil data to help farmers decide whether to water their crops or wait, potentially reducing water use while keeping fields healthy. They're now working with University of Idaho researchers and local farmers to test the system in real-world conditions.

Henry Turcotte, co-founder and business lead of "Irrigant" and Marco Trotta, co-founder and technical lead, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

