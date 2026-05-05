How different types of movement can improve your mental health

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Moving your body has many benefits, including improving your mental health. No matter how you move, it can help reduce stress, release endorphins, improve sleep and build self esteem, among other benefits.

In Idaho, we're lucky to have plenty of options for movement that is easily accessible throughout the state. Whether it's skiing, taking a bike ride on the Greenbelt or going on a rafting trip down the Lower Salmon River, there is something for everyone to get up and get moving.

Studies show that only 10% to 25% of people with depression actually seek therapy, whether that is due to a lack of resources, trained doctors or the stigma attached to the disorder. People who have less severe forms of mental illness may use movement as a regular part of treatment and management.

Digital Content Coordinator Katie Kloppenburg joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the series, and the impact movement can have on your mental health.