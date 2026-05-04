A new documentary takes a closeup look at treating wastewater
Every year, the East End Treatment Plant in Portland, Maine, processes millions of gallons of waste.
But some of the pumps in the plant are 40 years old. The plant runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it cannot shut down.
A three-man team keep things moving, despite the aging infrastructure, until a cancer-causing agent gets into the system.
This is the setup for the new documentary "Unless Something Goes Terribly Wrong," and its tagline is “a buddy comedy about poop and the pursuit of making a better world."