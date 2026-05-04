© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new documentary takes a closeup look at treating wastewater

By Samantha Wright
Published May 4, 2026 at 1:44 PM MDT
1 of 4  — USGTW_PWP_0082.jpg
JASON A FRANK
2 of 4  — USGTW_PWP_0606.jpg
JASON A FRANK
3 of 4  — USGTW_PWP_0589.jpg
JASON A FRANK
4 of 4  — USGTW_PWP_1276.jpg
JASON A FRANK

Every year, the East End Treatment Plant in Portland, Maine, processes millions of gallons of waste.

But some of the pumps in the plant are 40 years old. The plant runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it cannot shut down.

A three-man team keep things moving, despite the aging infrastructure, until a cancer-causing agent gets into the system.

This is the setup for the new documentary "Unless Something Goes Terribly Wrong," and its tagline is “a buddy comedy about poop and the pursuit of making a better world."

Tags
Idaho Matters WastewaterDocumentary
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate