Scott Fish Bowl brings fantasy football and fundraising to Boise

More than 29 million people play fantasy football, and it’s just one of many different kinds of fantasy sports out there.

Those players like to compete against each other in tournaments that can span the world, including ones like the Scott Fish Bowl . The tournament brings over 5,000 players together to raise money for Fantasy Cares , a nonprofit that uses the money to help everyone from Toys for Tots to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Scott Fish Bowl is coming to Boise for the first time on June 12, and they’ll be raising money for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Boise Toys for Tots.

Angie Hatfield, the Volunteer Event Coordinator for Fantasy Cares, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Scott Fish Bowl.