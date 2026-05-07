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Idaho Matters

New Idaho bathroom law faces lawsuit ahead of July start date

By Samantha Wright
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT
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A new Idaho law, which takes effect in July, is now in court after a group of transgender Idahoans decided to sue the state last week.

The law is House Bill 752, and it says you can’t use a bathroom "designated for the opposite biological sex" even in private businesses and comes with a possible five years in prison for anyone who violates the ban.

Kyle Pfannenstiel with the Idaho Capital Sun has been covering this story and the lawsuit, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Transgender Rights
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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