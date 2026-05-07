New Idaho bathroom law faces lawsuit ahead of July start date

A new Idaho law, which takes effect in July, is now in court after a group of transgender Idahoans decided to sue the state last week.

The law is House Bill 752, and it says you can’t use a bathroom "designated for the opposite biological sex" even in private businesses and comes with a possible five years in prison for anyone who violates the ban.

Kyle Pfannenstiel with the Idaho Capital Sun has been covering this story and the lawsuit, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.