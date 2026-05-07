Morrison Center announces new Broadway lineup

Here in Boise, you don’t have to go far to catch a big Broadway show and the Morrison Center just gave local theater fans a lot to be excited about.

The center has announced its 2026–27 Broadway in Boise season, with a lineup that includes everything from Romeo & Juliet to Beauty and the Beast to Mrs. Doubtfire, The Great Gatsby and more.

So what goes into building a season like this and what can audiences look forward to most? Laura Kendall, executive director of the Morrison Center joined Idaho Matters to answer that question.

