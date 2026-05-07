© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Morrison Center announces new Broadway lineup

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT
Approximately 160,000 people attend Morrison Center performances each year.
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Approximately 160,000 people attend Morrison Center performances each year.

Here in Boise, you don’t have to go far to catch a big Broadway show and the Morrison Center just gave local theater fans a lot to be excited about.

The center has announced its 2026–27 Broadway in Boise season, with a lineup that includes everything from Romeo & Juliet to Beauty and the Beast to Mrs. Doubtfire, The Great Gatsby and more.

So what goes into building a season like this and what can audiences look forward to most? Laura Kendall, executive director of the Morrison Center joined Idaho Matters to answer that question.

Tags
Idaho Matters Morrison Center
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate