America 250: Short Histories of Boise - The Alaska Building

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore the Alaska Building.

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about 1980? The Iran hostage crisis? Reagan’s landslide victory over Carter? Or maybe the release of The Empire Strikes Back, or the eruption of Mount St. Helens? But if you’ve ever walked down a small-town main street and delighted in the fact that it still looks much as it did a hundred years ago, you might think instead of the Main Street America program, which sparked a nationwide movement to preserve and revitalize historic main streets across the United States.

Local interest in preserving Boise’s historic character intensified during this same era, following urban renewal efforts in downtown Boise during the 1960s and 1970s. Much like the Main Street America program, preservationists in Boise focused on maintaining local cultural heritage. In the early 1980s, the Lower Main Street Commercial Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The stretch of Main Street in question runs from 10th to 12th streets in downtown Boise and includes many buildings dating to the early 20th century.

Along with the Gem Block, the Idanha Hotel, the Owyhee Hotel, the Noble Building and others, the Alaska Building forms a largely intact collection of architecture representative of the period. As buildings surrounding lower Main Street were either being demolished for new construction or falling into disrepair, this area of Main Street was recognized for the historic value of its structures, which preserved tangible pieces of Boise from an earlier era.

The Alaska Building was completed in 1906, with its top two stories added in 1911. But it's only real connection to Alaska comes from original owner John P. Tate’s fascination with the state. Though his dream of seeing glaciers and grizzly bears never came to pass due to ill health, his building has stood as a Boise landmark for more than a century.

For much of the 20th century, the Alaska Building was home to a department store called the Cash Bazaar, which sold a variety of dry goods.

Today, the Alaska Building is a multi-use property that still includes retail space on the ground floor. The building is a fine example of Renaissance Revival architecture. During the early 1980s, The Cash Bazaar closed, and the building was sold. Rather than demolish it for a new construction, the new owners renovated the structure. Today, the State of Idaho holds a “façade easement” on the building, ensuring the building’s historic character will endure for years to come.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

Bauer, Barbara Perry and Elizabeth Jacox, TAG Historical Research & Consulting. “Shaping Boise: A Selection of Boise’s Landmark Buildings.” City of Boise, Department of Planning & Development Services, 2010. Accessed January 30, 2026. https://www.cityofboise.org/media/7053/shaping-boise-landmarks.pdf .

Idaho Architecture Project. “Alaska Building.” Idaho Architecture Project. Accessed December 14, 2025. https://www.idahoarchitectureproject.org/properties/alaska-building/ .

Main Street America. “We Are Main Street America.” Main Stret America. Accessed January 30, 2026. https://mainstreet.org/about .

“More Building Than Buying Last Week.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 26, 1911: 10. NewsBank.

National Trust for Historic Preservation. “About Us.” National Trust for Historic Preservation. Accessed January 30, 2026. https://savingplaces.org/we-are-saving-places.

State of Idaho. “Current Easement Portfolio.” State of Idaho. Accessed January 30, 2026. https://history.idaho.gov/current-easement-portfolio/ .

United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service. National Register of Historic Places Inventory – Nomination Form. “Idaho SP Lower Main Street Commercial Historic District. Accessed January 30, 2026. National Archives. https://catalog.archives.gov/id/84248834 .

Woodward, Tim. “So how did Alaska building get its name?” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), July 18, 2010: 4. NewsBank.

