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Idaho Matters

Idaho researchers launch bone aging experiment into space

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 11, 2026 at 1:42 PM MDT
The "comet of the century" is in our celestial neighborhood.
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The "comet of the century" is in our celestial neighborhood.

Idaho, get ready for some exciting science because an experiment from Boise State University is headed into orbit this week.

However, this isn’t your typical piece of cargo. It’s made of engineered structures designed to imitate human bones, complete with living cells.

This will help researchers to understand how microgravity impacts our bodies and whether something as simple as vibration can counteract its effects.

Dr. Gunes Uzer, Associate Professor, Director, Mechanical Adaptations Laboratory and Principal Investigator on the ISS project, along with Dr. Sean Howard, Senior Research Scholar, Lead Scientist on the ISS project joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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