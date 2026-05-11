Idaho researchers launch bone aging experiment into space

Idaho, get ready for some exciting science because an experiment from Boise State University is headed into orbit this week.

However, this isn’t your typical piece of cargo. It’s made of engineered structures designed to imitate human bones, complete with living cells.

This will help researchers to understand how microgravity impacts our bodies and whether something as simple as vibration can counteract its effects.

Dr. Gunes Uzer, Associate Professor, Director, Mechanical Adaptations Laboratory and Principal Investigator on the ISS project, along with Dr. Sean Howard, Senior Research Scholar, Lead Scientist on the ISS project joined Idaho Matters to talk more.