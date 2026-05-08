Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 8, 2026

A judge's decision to pause a major contract is delaying Idaho's move to privatize Medicaid management, leadership at the Idaho Falls Farmers' Market was restructured after public backlash, and early data from the state's new school voucher program shows that a majority of applicants are from higher-income families.

Plus, Malheur County is seeking new ambulance service proposals amid staffing and funding shortages that officials say could cause critical gaps in emergency coverage.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

