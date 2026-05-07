Idaho voters could decide future of abortion access in November

In Idaho people could soon be asked to vote on abortion access.

After the Supreme Court's decision took federal abortion protections off the table, Idaho's trigger ban went into effect, creating a near-total abortion ban with very few exceptions. Since then, the debate here has only grown more intense — with doctors leaving the state, concerns about access to women’s health care, and a new citizen-led campaign that says it wants to put the question directly to voters.

That campaign, the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act, has now gathered enough signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot, setting up what could become one of the most closely watched political fights in Idaho in years.

Melanie Folwell, executive director of Idahoans United for Women and Families, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the organization leading that effort.