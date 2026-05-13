From COVID response to physician training, Dr. Megan Dunay makes an impact

A good bedside manner can make all the difference for a patient's recovery, but it’s not a skill that every doctor is born with.

Dr. Megan Dunay spends a lot of her time helping doctors be better doctors when she isn’t helping her patients or acting as medical director of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise or as medical director of Keystone Health .

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked to find ways to give patients in a nursing home setting the antiviral drugs they needed to survive.

And she was one of the driving forces behind the educational program known as Project ECHO Idaho , which is a series of ongoing physician training courses through the University of Idaho that has covered everything from opioids to adult ADHD, menopause, cancer and quality of life for those with dementia to COVID-19 treatment in nursing homes.