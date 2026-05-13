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Idaho Matters

From COVID response to physician training, Dr. Megan Dunay makes an impact

By Samantha Wright,
Catherine Serio
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
A stethoscope and thermometer sit on a table.
nayara_msc

A good bedside manner can make all the difference for a patient's recovery, but it’s not a skill that every doctor is born with.

Dr. Megan Dunay spends a lot of her time helping doctors be better doctors when she isn’t helping her patients or acting as medical director of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise or as medical director of Keystone Health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked to find ways to give patients in a nursing home setting the antiviral drugs they needed to survive.

And she was one of the driving forces behind the educational program known as Project ECHO Idaho, which is a series of ongoing physician training courses through the University of Idaho that has covered everything from opioids to adult ADHD, menopause, cancer and quality of life for those with dementia to COVID-19 treatment in nursing homes.

The Ada County Medical Society recognized Dr. Dunay with their 2026 Physician of the Year — Exemplary Patient Care Award when the ACMS. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her work.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Catherine Serio
Catherine has been a Boise resident since 1995. A licensed psychologist, she’s enjoyed caring for Idaho citizens, teaching medical residents, and helping to scale mental health care across the country through technology and new care models.
See stories by Catherine Serio

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