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Idaho Matters

Boise State's observatory renovation nears completion

By Samantha Wright
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
This mural of the Boise skyline at night is on the eighth floor of the Education Building, just beneath the astronomical observatory.
Boise State University
This mural of the Boise skyline at night is on the eighth floor of the Education Building, just beneath the astronomical observatory.

Since telescopes were first invented, astronomers have been giving us the ability to see into space farther than the human eye can.

Observatories provide scientists the tools they need to study the stars, and they let non-scientists get a peek into a world they would otherwise never see.

Boise State's astronomical observatory has been undergoing a renovation, and the multi-year project to update this amazing astronomy hub is almost complete. Boise State physics professor Brian Jackson joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the project.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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