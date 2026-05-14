Boise State's observatory renovation nears completion

Since telescopes were first invented, astronomers have been giving us the ability to see into space farther than the human eye can.

Observatories provide scientists the tools they need to study the stars, and they let non-scientists get a peek into a world they would otherwise never see.

Boise State's astronomical observatory has been undergoing a renovation, and the multi-year project to update this amazing astronomy hub is almost complete. Boise State physics professor Brian Jackson joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the project.

