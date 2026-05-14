© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

As stocks continue to rise, many Americans are still feeling an economic pinch

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Jenny Kane/AP
/
AP
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

The stock market has been on a remarkable run lately, even as many Americans are still feeling the sting of higher prices for things like groceries, housing and gas. Corporate earnings have been coming in stronger than expected, tech and AI companies continue to drive huge market gains, and semiconductor stocks, including Micron, saw another big surge this week.

At the same time, interest rates remain elevated, gas prices are climbing again in many parts of the country, and there’s still considerable uncertainty about where the economy goes next.

So how do we make sense of these seemingly competing stories? Why does the economy look strong in some places while many people still feel financial pressure in their daily lives?

Jason Norris with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Group joined Idaho Matters to help us put some of this into perspective.

Tags
Idaho Matters Gas Prices
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate