As stocks continue to rise, many Americans are still feeling an economic pinch

The stock market has been on a remarkable run lately, even as many Americans are still feeling the sting of higher prices for things like groceries, housing and gas. Corporate earnings have been coming in stronger than expected, tech and AI companies continue to drive huge market gains, and semiconductor stocks, including Micron, saw another big surge this week.

At the same time, interest rates remain elevated, gas prices are climbing again in many parts of the country, and there’s still considerable uncertainty about where the economy goes next.

So how do we make sense of these seemingly competing stories? Why does the economy look strong in some places while many people still feel financial pressure in their daily lives?

Jason Norris with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Group joined Idaho Matters to help us put some of this into perspective.

