What Idaho voters need to know as Election Day approaches

In less than a week, Idahoans will head to the polls to vote in the primary election, and early voting is already underway.

Idaho Voter Guide If it's your first time voting in Idaho, or you just need a refresher, we have you covered. Below are all the dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as other information like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot in Idaho.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to tell us everything we need to know before casting our ballots.

