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Idaho Matters

Trauma Awareness Month highlights critical role of prevention and emergency care

By Samantha Wright
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press

E-scooters and e-bikes are everywhere, and you’re supposed to wear a helmet when you’re riding them.

But that doesn’t happen much, which means when there’s an e-scooter crash, or you just fall off, the trauma your body experiences is that much worse.

Physical trauma comes in many forms, from car crashes to simple falls, which are the top trauma injuries for our area, and St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus medical teams work together to not only treat them but to try and prevent them from happening in the first place.

Since May is Trauma Injury Awareness Month, we asked Dr. Britani Hill, a St. Luke's trauma care physician, and Andi Esslinger, program director for St. Luke's trauma care, to join Idaho Matters.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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