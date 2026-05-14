Trauma Awareness Month highlights critical role of prevention and emergency care

E-scooters and e-bikes are everywhere, and you’re supposed to wear a helmet when you’re riding them.

But that doesn’t happen much, which means when there’s an e-scooter crash, or you just fall off, the trauma your body experiences is that much worse.

Physical trauma comes in many forms, from car crashes to simple falls, which are the top trauma injuries for our area, and St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus medical teams work together to not only treat them but to try and prevent them from happening in the first place.

Since May is Trauma Injury Awareness Month, we asked Dr. Britani Hill, a St. Luke's trauma care physician, and Andi Esslinger, program director for St. Luke's trauma care, to join Idaho Matters.