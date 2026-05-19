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Idaho Matters

From clean water to playgrounds, Boise Rotary is expanding their reach

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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Engineers Without Borders/Boise Rotary
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Engineers Without Borders/Boise Rotary
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Engineers Without Borders/Boise Rotary
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Engineers Without Borders/Boise Rotary
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Engineers Without Borders/Boise Rotary

You may think of rotary clubs as a place for networking lunches and guest speakers, but in one village in Guatemala, Boise Rotary means something much bigger: clean water.

Boise Rotary has teamed up with Engineers Without Borders to help bring safe drinking water to the community and closer to home. They're also helping create inclusive playgrounds across the Treasure Valley so more kids can play together, regardless of ability.

Andrea Pettitt, chair of the annual Boise Rotary fundraiser, Sip 'n Frolic, which is coming up next week, Eric Molten, a Civil Engineer with Merrick & Company and Treasure Valley Engineers Without Borders, Nathan Bingham, an electrical engineer volunteering with Treasure Valley Engineers Without Borders and Monica Nydegger, the principal at the Owyhee Early Learning Center, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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