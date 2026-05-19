From clean water to playgrounds, Boise Rotary is expanding their reach
You may think of rotary clubs as a place for networking lunches and guest speakers, but in one village in Guatemala, Boise Rotary means something much bigger: clean water.
Boise Rotary has teamed up with Engineers Without Borders to help bring safe drinking water to the community and closer to home. They're also helping create inclusive playgrounds across the Treasure Valley so more kids can play together, regardless of ability.
Andrea Pettitt, chair of the annual Boise Rotary fundraiser, Sip 'n Frolic, which is coming up next week, Eric Molten, a Civil Engineer with Merrick & Company and Treasure Valley Engineers Without Borders, Nathan Bingham, an electrical engineer volunteering with Treasure Valley Engineers Without Borders and Monica Nydegger, the principal at the Owyhee Early Learning Center, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.