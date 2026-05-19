How one doctor is cutting medical waste and improving patient care

Dr. Mathilde Gaudreau Simard is asking a big question: How can healthcare take better care of people without creating so much waste?

She's a general internist at The Ottawa Hospital, where she started noticing things like metal medical tools being used once and then thrown away. That led her to start looking for ways to make medicine more sustainable.

She's also helping reduce the use of X-rays in the ICU by using ultrasound technology instead, something that can be better for patients and the planet.