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Idaho Matters

How one doctor is cutting medical waste and improving patient care

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
Ira views Misha's latest X-ray with hospital staff.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Ira views Misha's latest X-ray with hospital staff.

Dr. Mathilde Gaudreau Simard is asking a big question: How can healthcare take better care of people without creating so much waste?

She's a general internist at The Ottawa Hospital, where she started noticing things like metal medical tools being used once and then thrown away. That led her to start looking for ways to make medicine more sustainable.

She's also helping reduce the use of X-rays in the ICU by using ultrasound technology instead, something that can be better for patients and the planet.

Her work has been recognized by Choosing Wisely Canada and on Wednesday, May 20, , she'll speak at the Lecture Series on Climate and Health put on by St. Luke’s and Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health and she joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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