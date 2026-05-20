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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 20, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:03 PM MDT
The Ebola virus forms threadlike structures under the microscope.
Cynthia Goldsmith
/
CDC
The Ebola virus forms threadlike structures under the microscope.

Another Ebola outbreak is growing in Central Africa, and this time it involves a rare strain that doesn’t have an approved vaccine or targeted treatment.

The World Health Organization has now declared it a global health emergency, with cases spreading in Congo and Uganda. And as health officials try to contain it, there are also bigger questions about whether global health systems are weaker right now — especially after major USAID cuts and the Trump administration’s move to pull the U.S. out of the World Health Organization.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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