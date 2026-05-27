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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 27, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Machozi Naumi, 45, raises awareness of Ebola in the camp on the property of the city's ISP (Institut Supérieur Pédagogique), where internally displaced people reside in Bunia, Congo, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa
/
AP
Machozi Naumi, 45, raises awareness of Ebola in the camp on the property of the city's ISP (Institut Supérieur Pédagogique), where internally displaced people reside in Bunia, Congo, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

What’s the latest on Ebola and Hantavirus? And after the death of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, we wanted to take a closer look at the danger of sepsis.

Trying to stop the spread of lung cancer? Breast Cancer? Colon or liver cancer? A new study suggests GLP-1 drugs are doing just that.

Too much sitting around could raise your risk of dementia, but a new study finds that some kinds of sitting are better than others.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableEbolaWeight LossDementia
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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