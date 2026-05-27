Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 27, 2026

What’s the latest on Ebola and Hantavirus ? And after the death of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, we wanted to take a closer look at the danger of sepsis .

Trying to stop the spread of lung cancer? Breast Cancer? Colon or liver cancer? A new study suggests GLP-1 drugs are doing just that.

Too much sitting around could raise your risk of dementia, but a new study finds that some kinds of sitting are better than others.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.