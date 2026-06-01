Canyon County EMS adds life-saving blood to ambulances

When an ambulance rolls up to an emergency, crews have a lot of tools to treat injuries. But only 2% of EMS crews carry blood in their rigs to use for blood transfusions that can save lives .

A new program in Canyon County is trying to change that. It's a partnership between Canyon County paramedics, Saint Alphonsus, and the American Red Cross, and now EMS crews have access to whole blood.

Dr. Caleb Mentzer, trauma and acute care surgeon and director of Trauma ICU at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Boise, and Jade Parsons, the division chief of training with Canyon County Paramedics joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

