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Idaho Matters

From Gotham to Ketchum: New exhibit honors Adam West on Batman's 60th anniversary

By Samantha Wright
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
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Courtesy of the Adam West family
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Courtesy of the Adam West family
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Courtesy of the Adam West family
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Courtesy of the Adam West family
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Courtesy of the Adam West family

If you had told me, when I woke up this morning, that I would be talking to the daughter of Batman today, I would not have believed you.

Nina Tooley is here, she’s the daughter of Adam West, perhaps best known as Batman in the TV series 60 years ago.

Along with more than almost 50 movie credits, including some spaghetti westerns, West was a prodigious voiceover actor, many knew him as simply Adam West on The Simpsons or the mayor on Family Guy.

But to Nina and his other five kids, he was a father, a painter, a benefactor of organizations like Camp Rainbow Gold, and a longtime resident of Ketchum.

The Sun Valley Museum of Art will open their new exhibit later this month. It's called Bright Knight: The Life & Legacy of Adam West, and it’s designed around the 60th anniversary of the Batman TV series.

Adam’s daughter Nina and Courtney Gilbert, curator and assistant director of the museum joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

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Idaho Matters Sun ValleyComic BooksKetchum
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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