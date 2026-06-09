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Idaho Matters

Beloved festival gets new chapter as Starbelly Sacred Arts festival debuts in the Treasure Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:50 PM MDT
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Katie Kloppenburg
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Katie Kloppenburg
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Katie Kloppenburg

You may remember Goddess Fest, that annual event that began in 1994 where creative people came together in the Treasure Valley to celebrate art, spirituality and diversity.

When the festival wrapped up its last year last year, many were heartbroken.

But never fear, because the Starbelly School of Dance stepped in and is launching a new tradition the Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival which kicks off this weekend, June 13-14, at Expo Idaho in Garden City.

Cecilia and Chad Rinn are back on the show. You may remember when they taught us some belly dancing; they’re directors of Starbelly School of Dance and the Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival, along with Jen Adams, owner of the Comedy Lounge and puppeteer with the Dusty and the Dustmotes, and Sara Powell, Goddess Fest alum and emcee for the Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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