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How an Austrian count helped turn Sun Valley into a ski destination

By Samantha Wright
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Count Felix Schaffgotsch on his first explorations of Ketchum, likely from January or February, 1936. Photo courtesy Michael Huey and the Witt-Dörring Family Archive.
1 of 3  — schaffgotsche, felix wetti.shirtless in sun valley.ca.1936.jpeg
Count Felix Schaffgotsch on his first explorations of Ketchum, likely from January or February, 1936. Photo courtesy Michael Huey and the Witt-Dörring Family Archive.
The Community Library Association
2 of 3  — Count Felix Schaffgotsch on his first explorations of Ketchum.jpeg
The Community Library Association
Count Felix Schaffgotsch and Hans Hauser in the Sun Valley Lodge ski room, ca. 1937. Dorice Taylor Collection. Courtesy The Community Library, Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History.
3 of 3  — Count Felix Schaffgotsch and Hans Hauser.jpg
Count Felix Schaffgotsch and Hans Hauser in the Sun Valley Lodge ski room, ca. 1937. Dorice Taylor Collection. Courtesy The Community Library, Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History.
Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Re / The Community Library Association

After the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics, alpine skiing became something of a popular sport and the head of the Union Pacific Railroad decided he wanted to build a ski resort in the West and use it to get more people to ride his train.

He asked an Austrian Count to find the perfect spot to build a resort, and after much searching, Count Felix ‘Wetti’ Schaffgotsche stood at the top of Dollar Mountain and knew that it was the place.

Less than a year later, Sun Valley Lodge opened its doors.

The Count’s story is the focus of the new book “Unpredictable Weather" by author Michael Huey. He'll be talking about his book on June 24 at the Community Library in Ketchum, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

You can watch it live on their webstream or check it out later at the library's event archive.

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Idaho Matters BooksSun ValleySkiing
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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