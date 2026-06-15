How an Austrian count helped turn Sun Valley into a ski destination

After the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics, alpine skiing became something of a popular sport and the head of the Union Pacific Railroad decided he wanted to build a ski resort in the West and use it to get more people to ride his train.

He asked an Austrian Count to find the perfect spot to build a resort, and after much searching, Count Felix ‘Wetti’ Schaffgotsche stood at the top of Dollar Mountain and knew that it was the place.

Less than a year later, Sun Valley Lodge opened its doors.

The Count’s story is the focus of the new book “Unpredictable Weather" by author Michael Huey. He'll be talking about his book on June 24 at the Community Library in Ketchum, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

You can watch it live on their webstream or check it out later at the library's event archive.

