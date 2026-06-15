America 250: Short Histories of Boise - Protest Road

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore Protest Road.

Have you ever driven down the curvy little street called Protest Road that runs between Federal Way on the Bench and Boise Avenue? It’s an unusual name for a road, isn’t it? But was it really the subject of a protest? The answer may surprise you.

In 1949, the City of Boise held a bond measure election to fund a number of city projects. Among them, a new fire station on Kootenai Street. The fire station was intended to serve both the Bench and South Boise, but in order to do that, a new road was also needed to connect the new station. The bond measure for the new station passed. Many residents of South Boise had voted for the bond under the assumption the road would run more or less straight from Kootenai through to Highland Street.

When the final plans were announced, the road was in an entirely different location, running northeast to Boise Avenue. Concerned residents felt the route was an inconvenience for everyday motorists and worried it would add precious minutes to a firetruck responding from the new firehouse to South Boise. They weren’t happy! Would they have voted for the fire station if they had known the road would be built in a different location?

In response, they banded together to form the South Boise Citizens Protest Committee and held multiple meetings, one of which drew more than 500 people at Garfield School. They drafted a series of questions and demanded accountability from Boise City Council. The council acknowledged that when the planning commission had initially suggested the route for the new road prior to the election, they had not had the benefit of road engineering surveys. But when those surveys were finally conducted, the news wasn’t good for the protestors. The original route they hoped for – from Kootenai to Highland – proved impractical for a number of reasons. A new bridge would have been required over the Ridenbaugh Canal, and a road traveling straight down the steep hill from the Bench posed serious grade challenges. In the end, the road went exactly where the South Boise Citizens Protest Committee didn’t want it.

This small local protest in the middle of 20th Century Boise didn’t quite achieve its goal, but the episode was commemorated in the name of the road itself: Protest Road. Today, it stands as a reminder to the power of civic engagement and the strength of community, especially when there's something worth standing up for.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

“About Town.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), April 15, 1951: 32. NewsBank.

Johnson, Richard. “Sharp Words Mark Session On Road Issue.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 15, 1950: 2. NewsBank.

Johnson, Richard. “South Boise Road Dispute Given Airing.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 29, 1950: 7. NewsBank.

Johnson, Richard. “South Boise Road Protest Reply Given: Councilmen Answer Questions Posed By Citizens’ Group.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 28, 1950: 14. NewsBank.

“Mayor Howard Explains Plan For New Road: Detailed Engineering Study Conducted On Kootenai Route.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), October 5, 1949: 3. NewsBank.

“New Bond Issues Termed Essential in Sound Planning of Boise Future: Mayor, Council Urge Approval For Proposals; Electors to Decide Upon $450,000 Improvement Issue.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), June 12, 1949: 6. NewsBank.

“Rally Called To Protest Access Road: Citizens Committee Arranges Meeting At Garfield School.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 6, 1950: 12. NewsBank.

“South Boise Group Drafts Road Protest: Citizens’ Committee To Present Petition To City Councilmen.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 10, 1950: 5. NewsBank.

“South Boiseans Decide to Ask County to Draft Road Plans.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), April 5, 1950: 5. NewsBank.

“The Road Wizard.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), December 5, 2004: 37. NewsBank.