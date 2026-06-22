From fossils to bluebirds: Smithsonian celebrates Americas heritage in new exhibit
As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is opening a new exhibit called “From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage."
It includes 600 rare specimens from all 50 states, including everything from fossils to birchbark canoes to Idaho’s mountain bluebird. Many of the exhibits have never before been on display.
Torben Rick, is the co-curator of the exhibition and curator of North American archaeology at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the exhibit.