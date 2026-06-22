© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

From fossils to bluebirds: Smithsonian celebrates Americas heritage in new exhibit

By Samantha Wright
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Catalog number USNM 239446, the skin of a male Sialia currucoides or Mountain Bluebird, from the bird collection in the Department of Vertebrate Zoology at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History. Collected on June 18, 1912, from Goldburg, 10 miles west at Double Springs Pass, Idaho. Catalog record EZID: http://n2t.net/ark:/65665/3c3dd228f-9712-4fb0-919d-ecc2f4a5e921
Phillip R. Lee/Phillip R. Lee, Smithsonian Inst
/
National Museum of Natural Histo
Catalog number USNM 239446, the skin of a male Sialia currucoides or Mountain Bluebird, from the bird collection in the Department of Vertebrate Zoology at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History. Collected on June 18, 1912, from Goldburg, 10 miles west at Double Springs Pass, Idaho. Catalog record EZID: http://n2t.net/ark:/65665/3c3dd228f-9712-4fb0-919d-ecc2f4a5e921

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is opening a new exhibit called “From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage."

It includes 600 rare specimens from all 50 states, including everything from fossils to birchbark canoes to Idaho’s mountain bluebird. Many of the exhibits have never before been on display.

Torben Rick, is the co-curator of the exhibition and curator of North American archaeology at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the exhibit.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate