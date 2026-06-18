A new, safer way to check for prostate cancer is now available locally

Last year we told you about a new way to treat prostate cancer, a disease that will kill one in every 44 men.

But it’s not just the cancer that can kill – testing for the disease, which can include taking biopsies, can lead to bleeding or even sepsis, which can be deadly.

Now our area has a new, safer way for men to find out if they’re facing this disease. It's a type of high-resolution MRI, and Dr. Austen Slade with Capital Surgical Associates joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.