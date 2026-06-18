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Idaho Matters

A new, safer way to check for prostate cancer is now available locally

By Samantha Wright
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
Black men are twice as likely as white men to die from prostate cancer, one of the deadliest cancers that affect males.
Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF
Black men are twice as likely as whites to die from prostate cancer, one of the deadliest cancers that affect males.

Last year we told you about a new way to treat prostate cancer, a disease that will kill one in every 44 men.

But it’s not just the cancer that can kill – testing for the disease, which can include taking biopsies, can lead to bleeding or even sepsis, which can be deadly.

Now our area has a new, safer way for men to find out if they’re facing this disease. It's a type of high-resolution MRI, and Dr. Austen Slade with Capital Surgical Associates joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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