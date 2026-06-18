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Idaho Matters

What's at stake in the birthright Citizen case? An expert explains

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
U.S. Supreme Court

The 14th Amendment contains just one sentence on citizenship, but that single sentence has been at the center of a national debate for more than a year.

Birthright citizenship, the idea that most people born on U.S. soil automatically become U.S. citizens, has long been considered a bedrock of American law. But President Trump's executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship has reignited questions about what the Constitution actually says, what the framers of the 14th Amendment intended and how much power a president has to reinterpret a constitutional guarantee.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case this spring and is expected to issue a decision that could have major implications for immigration policy, presidential authority and the meaning of citizenship itself.

McKay Cunningham, graduate professor and director of the Master of Applied Public Policy program at the College of Idaho joined Idaho Matters to help us understand what's at stake.

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Idaho Matters CitizenshipU.S. Supreme Court
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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