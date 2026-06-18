Why one Idaho doctor is speaking out on women's healthcare

Dr. Loren Colson doesn’t have a lot of free time. When he isn’t treating patients at Full Circle Health in Boise, he serves as faculty for its residency program and at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He’s also on the board of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, is a founding member of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare , and spends more and more time advocating for women’s healthcare since the Dobbs decision at the U.S. Supreme Court and Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect.