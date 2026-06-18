© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why one Idaho doctor is speaking out on women's healthcare

By Samantha Wright
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
DARREN RUSSINGER
/
Loren Colson

Dr. Loren Colson doesn’t have a lot of free time. When he isn’t treating patients at Full Circle Health in Boise, he serves as faculty for its residency program and at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He’s also on the board of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, is a founding member of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, and spends more and more time advocating for women’s healthcare since the Dobbs decision at the U.S. Supreme Court and Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect.

This year, the Ada County Medical Society recognized Dr. Colson with their 2026 Notable Community Impact Award and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the honor.

Tags
Idaho Matters AbortionDoctors
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate