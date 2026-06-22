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Idaho Matters

Meet the Idaho dentist who's taking on American Ninja Warrior

By Samantha Wright
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Qualifying 1" Episode 1801 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
1 of 4  — American Ninja Warrior - Season 18
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Qualifying 1" Episode 1801 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
NBC/Scott Everett White/NBC / Scott Everett White/NBC
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Finals" Episode 1803 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
2 of 4  — American Ninja Warrior - Season 18
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Finals" Episode 1803 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
NBC/Scott Everett White/NBC / Scott Everett White/NBC
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Qualifying 1" Episode 1801 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
3 of 4  — American Ninja Warrior - Season 18
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Qualifying 1" Episode 1801 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
NBC/Scott Everett White/NBC / Scott Everett White/NBC
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Finals" Episode 1803 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
4 of 4  — American Ninja Warrior - Season 18
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Western Regional Finals" Episode 1803 -- Pictured: Devin Harr -- (Photo by: Scott Everett White/NBC)
NBC/Scott Everett White/NBC / Scott Everett White/NBC

Devin Harr lives in Rupert, and when he isn’t helping his wife and seven kids with their cows and chickens on their 14-acre family farm, he’s in the office filling cavities and fitting crowns on his dental patients.

So how did this mild-mannered dentist end up dodging obstacles and jumping water pits in the regional finals of American Ninja Warrior on NBC TV?

That's the question we wanted to ask this "dental ninja," and he joined Idaho Matters to give us an answer.

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Idaho Matters American Ninja Warrior
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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