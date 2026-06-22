Meet the Idaho dentist who's taking on American Ninja Warrior

Devin Harr lives in Rupert, and when he isn’t helping his wife and seven kids with their cows and chickens on their 14-acre family farm, he’s in the office filling cavities and fitting crowns on his dental patients.

So how did this mild-mannered dentist end up dodging obstacles and jumping water pits in the regional finals of American Ninja Warrior on NBC TV?

That's the question we wanted to ask this "dental ninja," and he joined Idaho Matters to give us an answer.

